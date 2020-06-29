Malayalam Cinema 2020 Half-Yearly Box Office: Anjaam Paathira, Ayyappanum Koshiyum In The Top!

The Malayalam film industry has had a great start at the box office in 2020, with the releases of some highly appreciated films. Even though the theater shut down and lockdown that were implemented from March 2020 have severely affected the industry, we cannot deny the fact that the first quarter of 2020 was indeed great for Malayalam cinema.

A few of the major releases in the beginning of 2020 have performed extremely well at the box office, as well as earner huge critical acclaim. When we consider the half-yearly box office report, it is Anjaam Pathiraa and Ayyappanum Koshiyum that top the list of biggest hits of the year.

Here we present the biggest box office hits of Malayalam cinema in the first half of 2020. Have a look...

Anjaam Pathiraa Anjaam Pathiraa which marked Kunchacko Boban's first collaboration with the talented young filmmaker Midhun Manuel Thomas, is one of the most-loved crime thrillers of recent times. The movie crossed the prestigious 50 Crore mark at the worldwide box office within its lifetime run, thus emerging as the first blockbuster of Malayalam cinema in 2020. Ayyappanum Koshiyum This Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon starrer, which is directed by the late writer-filmmaker Sachy, is one of the most-loved Malayalam films of recent times. The movie has reportedly collected around Rs. 37 Crores within its lifetime run at the worldwide box office. When the pre-release business and remake rights are considered, Ayyappanum Koshiyum has definitely crossed the 50-Crore mark within its lifetime run. The movie is now getting remade into the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Shylock Shylock, the Mammootty starring mass entertainer directed by Ajai Vasudev had performed extremely well at the box office, despite receiving mixed reviews from the audiences and critics. According to the reports revealed by the makers, the movie has crossed the prestigious 50-Crore mark at the box office within its lifetime run. Varane Avashyamund Varane Avashyamund, the family entertainer which marked the production debut of Dulquer Salmaan, has impressed both the audiences and critics. When it completed its lifetime run at the worldwide box office, thus multi-starrer has crossed the 30-Crore mark. In that case, Varane Avashyamund might have collected about Rs 40 Crores, when the pre-release business is considered.

