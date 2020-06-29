Malayalam Cinema 2020 Half-Yearly Box Office: Anjaam Paathira, Ayyappanum Koshiyum Top The List!

The Malayalam film industry has had a great start at the box office in 2020, with the releases of some highly appreciated films. Even though the theater shut down and lockdown that were implemented from March 2020 have severely affected the industry, we cannot deny the fact that the first quarter of 2020 was indeed great for Malayalam cinema.

A few of the major releases in the beginning of 2020 have performed extremely well at the box office, as well as earner huge critical acclaim. When we consider the half-yearly box office report, it is Anjaam Pathiraa and Ayyappanum Koshiyum that top the list of biggest hits of the year.

Here we present the biggest box office hits of Malayalam cinema in the first half of 2020. Have a look...