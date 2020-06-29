    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Malayalam Cinema 2020 Half-Yearly Box Office: Anjaam Paathira, Ayyappanum Koshiyum Top The List!

      By
      |

      The Malayalam film industry has had a great start at the box office in 2020, with the releases of some highly appreciated films. Even though the theater shut down and lockdown that were implemented from March 2020 have severely affected the industry, we cannot deny the fact that the first quarter of 2020 was indeed great for Malayalam cinema.

      A few of the major releases in the beginning of 2020 have performed extremely well at the box office, as well as earner huge critical acclaim. When we consider the half-yearly box office report, it is Anjaam Pathiraa and Ayyappanum Koshiyum that top the list of biggest hits of the year.

      Here we present the biggest box office hits of Malayalam cinema in the first half of 2020. Have a look...

      Malayalam 2020 Half-Yearly Box Office Report: Anjaam Paathira, Ayyappanum Koshiyum Top The List!
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X