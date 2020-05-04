    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Malayalam Cinema Post Production Activities To Begin From May 4!

      The post-production activities of the Malayalam cinema will begin on May 4, 2020. The Kerala Government has reportedly granted permission to the film crews to resume the post-production activities on the third phase of the lockdown. AK Balan, the Minister Of Cultural Affairs announced the news recently.

      However, permission to resume the post-production activities will be granted only with a few rules and regulations. Each post-production unit should consist of only 5 members. The post-production activities will be only allowed in the green zones (the COVID_19 free areas) of the state. The Kerala government has decided to give permission for the offices to function in the green zones. The post-production studios of film and television industries are included in the same.

