Malayalam Cinema Remembers Irrfan Khan: Here's What Mammootty, Mohanlal & So On Have To Say!

Mammootty

'A sad and huge loss to our film fraternity. A great and natural actor who was loved by audiences across the world. I had the pleasure of sharing a stage with him for an event and I remember the conversations and warmth we shared. RIP Irrfan.', wrote Mammootty on his official social media pages.

Mohanlal

'Extremely saddened to hear the loss of Irrfan Khan. May his soul rest in peace', wrote Mohanlal on his post.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

'Rest in peace #IrrfanKhan

There is so much more you had to give. So much more you could do for Indian cinema. You'll be missed.' wrote Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-director.

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan, who shared the screen with Irrfan Khan in his Bollywood debut project Karwaan, penned down an emotional note on his social media pages.

'Can't wrap my head around this.

You were this humongous talent, a living legend, an international movie star. And yet, you treated all of us on Karwaan and everyone you met, as equals. By some ease of your nature, you made us all feel like family.

You were kind, witty, charming, curious, inspired, compassionate and always fun. I observed you the entire time like a student and a fan. Thanks to you, all through shoot I had a constant smile plastered on my face. I laughed endlessly, struggled to keep a straight face,and so often stared at you in absolute awe.

In return you always had that grin. That amused grin at the world. Almost like it surprised you at all times. It's how I'll always remember you. 💔

#thehappiestofsouls', wrote the actor.

Parvathy Thiruvothu

Irrfan's Khan's Quarib Quarib Single co-star Parvathy Thiruvothu bid goodbye to the actor with a touching post.

'For that persistent ever-curious artistic spirit that created worlds from scratch, for always including your fellow actors in the joy of such creations, for owning those very human errors as well as the generosity of your being, for always believing "it's just the beginning!"

Remembering you, Irrfan.

मेरा सलाम।', wrote the actress.

Nazriya Nazim

Nazriya Nazim, the young actress who is a die-hard fan of Irrfan Khan, took to her official Instagram page and shared a rare picture of the actor without any caption.