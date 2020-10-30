Malayalam Short Film Dr Pashupal Wins Big At The India Film Project Season 10

Short film Dr. Pashupal directed by Jithin Mohan won big at the 10th season of India Film Project (IFP) Asia's largest content festival. The film was announced as the winner of the title Platinum Movie of the Year in the amateur category of the Mumbai-based festival.

The film made in a duration of 50 hours, has been backed by Moopan Films. The comedy short film revolves around a doctor who moves into a new place, but gets bothered when no one consults him. He along with his assistant find new ways to attract people's attention, to later become one of the renowned doctors of the area.

Dr Pashupal written by Sivaprasad Kashimankulam, stars Sanil Satyadev, Sujesh Meppayil, Abhilash Mani, Adarsh ​​Marakkadan and Gautham Pradeep. The camera for the film has been cranked by Vishnu Raveendran, while the editing is done by Mithun. The music for the entertainer is composed by Shafeek Mannarkkad. Vysakh Mithren is the assistant director of the film. Interestingly, the crew members had also made it to the top ten in IFP 9.

Let us tell you that the contest was held in three categories- Mobile, Amateur and Professional with separate topics allotted to each contender. More than 3000 films across 322 cities and 18 countries had participated in the competition, wherein Dr Pashupal grabbed eyeballs with its brilliant content.

In the 50-hour challenge, the participants are required to make the film with story, screenplay, shooting, dubbing and music within 50 hours.

On a related note, famous Bollywood filmmakers, Raj & DK, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Shubhashish Bhutiani were the Jury of IFP season 10.

