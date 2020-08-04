Mamangam Actress Prachi Tehlan To Tie The Knot Soon!

Prachi Tehlan, the talented actress who made her debut with the 2019-released superhit Mamangam, is all set to enter the wedlock soon. As per the reports, Prachi will be tying the knot with Rohit Saroha, who is a Delhi-based wildlife conservationist-businessman. The actress herself announced the exciting news through her official Instagram page, recently.

The sources suggest that the wedding, which will be held at a farmhouse in Delhi, is expected to be a private affair that will be attended by the family members and close friends of the couple. Reportedly, it is a love cum arranged marriage for Prachi Tehlan and Rohit Saroha, who have been dating from 2012.

In her Instagram post, Prachi announced that the wedding is finally happening, and shared a mirror selfie that was clicked during her bridal shopping time. The Mamangam actress, who is super-excited about the new phase of her life, also revealed that she is wearing a Sahil Kocchar label bridal lehenga on her big day.

While talking to IANS about her wedding, Prachi Tehlan confirmed that her wedding will be attended by less than 50 guests. She also added that they are making necessary arrangements for the masks and sanitizers at the venue. The engagement and wedding ceremonies will be held on the same day. The couple is planning to get engaged in the morning, and the wedding will be held in the evening.

Coming to her acting career, Prachi Tehlan, who is an established actress of the Hindi television industry, made her Malayalam movie debut with the Mammootty starrer Mamangam in 2019. The actress will be next seen in the upcoming Mohanlal starrer Ram, which is directed by Jeethu Joseph. Prachi is playing the role of a police officer in the movie, which features Trisha Krishnan as the female lead.

