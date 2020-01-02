Mamangam Box Office Collections Update: Crosses More Milestones!

Mamangam, the Mammootty starrer, which released in theatres on December 12, 2019 is continuing its good run in the new year as well. It has been three weeks since the release of this much-awaited big-budget venture and reports reveal that the movie has had a strong run in theatres during the vacation season. Now, according to latest reports that have come up, Mamangam has collected over Rs 135 crore at the worldwide box office. The team has unveiled a new poster of the movie through which this information has been conveyed.

Earlier, the makers of the film had revealed that the movie went past the Rs 100-crore mark in the first week of its release. The latest update regarding the box office collections proves that Mamangam did a fine business in theatres during the Christmas-New Year season. As many as five more Malayalam movies had arrived in theatres during the festival season, but going by the collection reports, Mamangam was seldom affected by them. Various reports had come on social media regarding the housefull shows that the film registered on its second and third weekend in theatres. Reports also suggest that the movie emerged as the top performing movie at the Kerala box office in December 2019.

Now, the film has entered the third week of run in theatres and reports reveal that Mamangam is still running in a good number of theatres across Kerala. The film is expected to perform pretty well over this weekend as well. Let us wait and see what is on the store.