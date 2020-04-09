    For Quick Alerts
      Mamangam Director Padmakumar Manghat’s Son Akash Is Now COVID-19 Free, Shares Facebook Post

      Mammootty-starrer Mamangam's director, M Padmakumar has recently shared that his son Akash got discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, after being treated for COVID-19. Sharing a pic on Facebook, the director thanked doctors and medical staff who treated his son and his classmate, Eldho Mathew.

      In the post, he wrote, "Dear all, My son Akash and his colleague Eldho Mathew has been discharged from Kalamassery M C, after the treatment of COVID 19 successfully.. Lots of thanks & Love to the Doctors, nurses and all other health workers who were dedicated to fight against this disease.. And my love to the Captain of the entire team our Honourable CM, Sri PINARAYI VIJAYAN, our health Minister Smt. Shylaja teacher, our district Collector S. Suhas and all... This is not just an expression of gratitude, also my pride about my state, my Government which is No: 1 among the world for leading and caring their people very sincerely. A BIG SALUTE!!!" (sic)

      In the photo, Akash and Eldho can be seen posing with the health staff in hazmat suits. They are also seen wearing masks like a responsible and aware citizen. Akash and Eldho Mathew were in Paris for higher studies and returned to Kerala on March 15.

      Post returning to India, they were asked to self-quarantine for two weeks. However, they were tested positive for Coronavirus and were being treated by doctors at Kalamassery Medical College aka KMC. Akash and Eldho's recovery is indeed a relief for their families as well as the nation.

      After all, Coronavirus is spreading rapidly in every state of India. The country has reported 5,916 COVID-19 positive cases so far. On the other hand, 178 people have died and 506 recovered.

      Coming back to M Padmakumar, his last film, Mamangam, with Mammootty performed well at the box office. He has not yet announced his next film.

