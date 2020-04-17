Mammootty-Amal Neerad Duo's Bilal: Here's What Gopi Sundar Has To Say About The Project!

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is all set to play the celebrated character Bilal John Kurissinkal once again, in the upcoming movie Bilal. The highly anticipated project marks Mammootty's second collaboration with Amal Neerad, the renowned cinematographer-director. As reported earlier, Gopi Sundar has been roped in to compose the music for Bilal.

In a recent interaction with his fans through Facebook, music director Gopi Sundar opened up about reuniting with Mammootty-Amal Neerad duo once again for the much-awaited project. The National award-winning musician revealed that the music composition for Bilal is proceeding in full swing, despite the country is going through the national lockdown.

Gopi Sundar, who is highly excited to be a part of Bilal, assured the fans that he will try to give his best for the Mammootty starrer. The songs and theme music composed by the musician for the prequel of the movie, the 2007-released Big B, was highly celebrated by the Malayalam cinema audiences.

Expectations are riding high on Bilal, which is unarguably one of the most awaited Malayalam films of 2020. As per the reports, the Amal Neerad directorial will focus on how the lives of Bilal John Kurissinkal and his brothers evolved after they avenged the death of their mother, Mary John Kurissinkal.

Bilal, which is expected to start rolling once the lockdown comes to an end, features an ensemble star cast including some of the most popular faces of the industry. Mamta Mohandas, Manoj K Jayan, Lena, Vijayaraghavan, Maniyanpilla Raj, Bala, and so on, the actors who appeared in the pivotal roles in Big B, will reprise their respective roles in the sequel.

Unni R, the writer the prequel has penned Bilal as well. Director Amal Neerad himself handles the cinematography of the project. The makers are expected to officially announce the details of the project along with a first look poster, very soon.

