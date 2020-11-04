Mammootty And Manju Warrier's The Priest Is Wrapped Up!

Mammootty And Manju Warrier, the megastar and lady superstar of the Malayalam cinema, are sharing the screen for the first time, for the upcoming movie The Priest. The cast and crew recently wrapped up the shooting of the Mammootty starrer, which is directed by Jofin T Chacko. Manju Warrier revealed the exciting update through her Instagram story, recently.

As reported earlier, Mammootty had wrapped up his portions in the movie before the lockdown was implemented. The project was later delayed for a few months due to the coronavirus threat and lockdown. After a break, Manju Warrier finished her leftover portions in the Wagamon schedule that started rolling after the break.

Later, the team went for a short break before kickstarting the final schedule of the Mammootty starrer. As per the reports, director Jofin T Chacko and his team majorly shot the portion of Nikhila Vimal, who plays a pivotal role in the movie, in the last schedule. The sources suggest that the pre-production activities of The Priest will begin in a short while.

The Priest, which is said to be an out-and-out horror thriller, features leading man Mammootty in the titular role. Manju Warrier is not appearing as the female lead opposite the megastar, as his character doesn't have a romantic track in the film. Instead, the talented actress is playing a very important character.

The movie will also feature including Saniya Iyappan and Kaithi fame child artist Baby Monica in the key roles. The rest of the star cast includes several renowned faces of Malayalam cinema, including Jagadeesh, Ramesh Pisharody, Madhupal, Dinesh Panicker, Sivadas Kannur, Naseer Sankranthi, Tony Luke, Karikku fame Ameya Mathew, etc. The Priest is jointly produced by filmmaker B Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph.

