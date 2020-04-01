    For Quick Alerts
      Mammootty And Mohanlal Come Together To Spread COVID 19 Awareness!

      Mammootty and Mohanlal, the Big M's of the Malayalam film industry have now joined hands to spread the COVID 19 awareness among their fans and social media followers. Recently, Mammootty and Mohanlal surprised their fans and social media followers by posting each other's pictures along with COVID 19 awareness messages on their respective social media pages.

      As per the reports, the Malayalam superstars have now joined hands for the 'Tholkkilla Keralam' campaign organized by the Government of Kerala. The new campaign is being organized to spread awareness on COVID 19 and social distancing among the citizens. Reportedly, the campaign also aims to bring the fans associations of Mammootty and Mohanlal to spread awareness among the public.

      Both Mammootty and Mohanlal have been highly active with the coronavirus awareness in their respective social media pages.

