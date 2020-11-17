Mammootty And Tovino Thomas To Team Up For A Project Soon!

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema, and Tovino Thomas, the talented actor are reportedly all set to share the screen soon. If the reports are to be believed, Tovino Thomas has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the upcoming Mammootty starrer, which is directed by newcomer Ratheena Sharshad.

In that case, the untitled project will mark the first-ever onscreen collaboration of the megastar and young actor. Even though Mammootty and Tovino Thomas were originally supposed to join hands for young filmmaker Basil Joseph's upcoming directorial venture. But the project, which is scripted by Unni R, is currently delayed due to unknown reasons.

Instead, Mammootty and Tovino Thomas will team up for the Ratheena Sharshad directorial, which is expected to start rolling soon. It is the directorial debut of director Ratheena, who has earlier associated with Tovino Thomas for the acclaimed project Uyare as an executive producer. The budding filmmaker is joining hands with Mammootty, for the first time in her career.

The highly anticipated project is jointly scripted by Unda fame writer Harshad and Varathan fame writers duo Suhas and Sharfu. Girish Gangadharan, the Jallikkattu fame cinematographer is the director of photography. Jakes Bejoy composes, the talented musician who made a mark with the songs of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, composes the songs and original score. Deepu Joseph is the editor of the project.

Sameera Saneesh handles the costume designing. Manu Jagath is the art director. Badhusha is the production designer. The project, which is jointly produced by George Sebastian, Shyam Mohan, and Arjun Ravindran, is expected to start rolling once Mammootty and Tovino Thomas finishes their current commitments. The makers are planning to have an official launch for the highly anticipated project, very soon.

