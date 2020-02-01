Mammootty & Vysakh To Team Up Again: This Is The Title Of The Project!

Mammootty, the megastar and Vysakh, the popular filmmaker are one of the most celebrated actor-director duos of contemporary Malayalam cinema. As per the latest updates, Vysakh is all set to direct Mammootty once again, in his upcoming project. The filmmaker announced the exciting news recently through his official social media pages.

The megastar and hitmaker are joining hands for a family-action thriller this time. The project, which has been titled as New York, will be majorly shot in the USA. The project will mark the third collaboration Mammootty and Vysakh, after the huge success of Pokkiri Raja and its recently released sequel Madhura Raja.

New York is scripted by Naveen John, who rose to fame with the recently released thriller Ira. The project is bankrolled by UGM Productions. As per the reports, the makers are yet to finalise the female lead, rest of the star cast, and technical crew of the project, which is expected to start rolling by mid-2020.

Vysakh, who has been considered as one of the finest commercial filmmakers of contemporary Malayalam cinema, made his directorial debut with Pokkiri Raja, the Mammootty-Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer in 2010. But the filmmaker rose to fame with the huge success of the Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan, which hit the theatres in 2016.

Mammootty and Vysakh joined hands for the second time for Madhura Raja, the 2019-released blockbuster which was a sequel to Pokkiri Raja. The family-action thriller went on to become the first Mammootty starrer to cross the prestigious 100-Crore mark at the box office. The actor-director duo has also announced the third installment of the Raja series, which has been titled as Minister Raja.

If the reports are to be believed, Mammootty and Vysakh will team up for Minister Raja only after the release of their next outing, New York. Prithviraj Sukumaran is expected to make a comeback to the series by reprising his role Surya Narayanan in the third installment.