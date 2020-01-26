Mammootty's Bilal: Here's An Exciting Update!

Bilal, the upcoming Mammootty starring action thriller is unarguably one of the most-awaited projects of Malayalam cinema in 2020. The project, which is a sequel to the 2007-released popular film Big B, is directed by the renowned filmmaker-cinematographer Amal Neerad. As per the latest updates, the team has already kickstarted the preparations for Mammootty's Bilal.

Recently, Gopi Sundar, the National award-winning musician has revealed that he has started the music composition for Bilal. The music director announced the news through his social media pages and posted a selfie with Amal Neerad, the director. This new update has totally excited the Mammootty fans and cine-goers, who have been eagerly waiting for the sequel of Big B.

Even though Mammootty's Big B was not a record-smashing hit at the box office, the action thriller earned a strong fan base among the Malayali audiences over the years with its stylish making style and crispy dialogues. The movie, which marked the directorial debut of Amal Neerad, is considered as one of the finest action films of the Malayalam cinema.

According to the reports, Bilal, which marks Mammootty's second collaboration with Amal Neerad, will start rolling in February 2020. The latest reports suggest that director Amal and his team are planning to wrap up the pre-production works of the movie by the end of January. Mammootty, who reprises his character Bilal John Kurissinkal in the movie, is also expected to finish his current commitments by the end of this month.

According to the rumour mills, Bilal will feature a popular young actor from Malayalam cinema in a pivotal role. If the reports are to be believed, talented actor Fahadh Faasil has been approached to essay the character. The sources also suggest that Fahadh is co-producing the project with Amal Neerad. However, the reports are not officially confirmed yet.