Mammootty's Bilal: Here's An Exciting Update On The Star Cast Of The Project!

Bilal, the action thriller which features Mammootty in the lead role, is unarguably one of the most-anticipated upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema in 2020. The project, which is directed by the renowned cinematographer-director Amal Neerad, is a sequel to Big B, the 2007-released movie. Bilal, which was announced in 2017, is finally all set to start rolling soon.

Mamtha Mohandas, the actress who appeared in a pivotal role in Big B, recently confirmed that she is very much a part of the sequel, Bilal. The actress will reprise her character Rimi Tomy from the original in the sequel as well. Rimi from Big B is one of the most-loved characters of Mamtha's acting career.

However, the team is yet to reveal the rest of the star cast and technical crew of the Mammootty project. But, the sources close to the project suggest that apart from Mammootty and Mamtha Mohandas, Manoj K Jayan, Lena, and Bala, who played the other key roles in Big B, will reprise their respective roles in Bilal.