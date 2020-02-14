Mammootty's Bilal: Here's An Exciting Update On The Star Cast Of The Project!

Bilal, the action thriller which features Mammootty in the lead role, is unarguably one of the most-anticipated upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema in 2020. The project, which is directed by the renowned cinematographer-director Amal Neerad, is a sequel to Big B, the 2007-released movie. Bilal, which was announced in 2017, is finally all set to start rolling soon.

Mamtha Mohandas, the actress who appeared in a pivotal role in Big B, recently confirmed that she is very much a part of the sequel, Bilal. The actress will reprise her character Rimi Tomy from the original in the sequel as well. Rimi from Big B is one of the most-loved characters of Mamtha's acting career.

However, the team is yet to reveal the rest of the star cast and technical crew of the Mammootty project. But, the sources close to the project suggest that apart from Mammootty and Mamtha Mohandas, Manoj K Jayan, Lena, and Bala, who played the other key roles in Big B, will reprise their respective roles in Bilal.

Big B, which marked the directorial debut of Amal Neerad, was not a great commercial success. But the movie later earned the cult status and a strong fan base among the Malayalam cinema audiences, with its stylish making and crispy dialogues.

Bilal, the sequel of Big B is expected to start rolling by the first week of March 2020. The pre-production activities of the project are in full swing. Gopi Sundar, the music director of the project had recently started the recording works for the project, to the much excitement of the cine-goers.

Amal Neerad, the director himself handles the cinematography of the project. The project is scripted by Unni R, who was also the writer of Big B. The team is expected to make an official announcement with the complete details of the cast and crew of Bilal, very soon.