      Mammootty's Bilal: Here's An Exciting Update On The Star Cast Of The Project!

      Bilal, the highly anticipated Mammootty starrer will start rolling in March. As per the reports, Mamtha Mohandas who played a pivotal character in Big B has confirmed that she is reprising her character in the sequel.

      Mammoottys Bilal: Mamtha Mohandas Is A Part Of The Project

