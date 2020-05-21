    For Quick Alerts
      Mammootty & Dulquer Salmaan's New House: The Pictures Go Viral!

      Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema and his son, the popular actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan shifted to their new house recently along with the family. As per the reports, Mammootty and Dulquer duo had also thrown an intimate house warming party for the family members and close friends, before the lockdown began.

      The megastar and young actor are now enjoying family time in their new residence amidst the lockdown. The reports regarding Mammootty and Dulquer's new house started doing rounds after the latter posted some exclusive pictures and videos of his cooking experiments from his new kitchen. Interestingly, the pictures of the father-son duo's new residence have been going viral on social media from the past couple of days.

      Mammootty & Dulquer Salmaan Shift To New House: The Pictures Go Viral!

