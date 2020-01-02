Mammootty Is The Most Genuine Person I Know, Says Prithviraj Sukumaran

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is a true role model for the young actors of the industry in all aspects. Recently, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran opened up about the megastar in an interactive session with his fans. Prithviraj stated that Mammootty is one of the most genuine people he has ever met.

The actor-director was replying to a fan's comments about working with Mammootty in The Great Father movie. According to Prithviraj Sukumaran, he used to spend a lot of time in Mammootty's house during his childhood. Even though Mohanlal is a relative of his mother's family, Prithviraj was closer to Mammootty during his childhood.

The Lucifer director has always considered Mammootty as the coolest actor, as the megastar has always been a tech-savvy, trendy person who constantly updates himself. Prithviraj stated that Mammootty is an extremely genuine human being, who never shies away from expressing his feelings and loves the people around him unconditionally.

Mammootty will scold the people around him when they make mistakes and expresses his love even more openly. Prithviraj also revealed that Mammootty loves to serve food to his guests and he makes sure that they eat well before he has his meal. Despite being a professionally qualified lawyer, and a well-traveled person, Mammootty is still an innocent Malayali villager at heart.

The actor-director also narrated an incident that happened during the shooting of the blockbuster movie, Pokkiri Raja. According to Prithviraj, Mammootty made him aware of an actor's responsibilities towards his director and producer. The megastar also taught him the importance of taking care of the body and preparing for a role. The Driving License actor also stated that Mammootty is truly an inspiration for not only actors but also people from every field.

