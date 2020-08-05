Mammootty Is Trying To Establish Personal Record Of Staying At Home, Reveals Son Dulquer Salmaan

The quarantine period due to the Coronavirus pandemic has made many celebrities do something creative at home apart from their actual work. Actor Dulquer Salmaan has been enjoying gaming sessions at home. Recently, he had shared a photo of himself playing PUBG on his play station. He was looking quite notorious in the photo. But do you know what his actor-father Mammootty is doing at home?

Well, recently in an interaction with students organized by a regional media website, Dulquer Salmaan revealed that his father Mammootty has not set foot outside his house for the past 150 days. The Bangalore Days actor said that Mammootty has taken it as a challenge to stay at home as much as he can.

The young actor also stated that Mammootty is trying to establish a personal record of staying at home and interestingly, he has touched 150 days mark so far. Dulquer also revealed that whenever he insists his dad to go for a drive, the Malayalam superstar replies that he wants to see how much longer he can stay indoors.

While sharing interesting things about Mammootty, Dulquer said that his dad loves setting personal challenges and plans for himself. However, Dulquer Salmaan is very much unlike his dad and likes to get out of the house whenever he gets a chance. Well, it was indeed an interesting thing to know about Mammootty.

Also Read : Dulquer Salmaan And Prithviraj Sukumaran Spend Time Together: Is A Multi-Starrer On Cards?

On a related note, Dulquer Salmaan will next be seen in Malayalam film, Kurup. His last Tamil film, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (2020) did excellent business at the box office. Dulquer has also signed an untitled trilingual film with Hanu Raghavapudi, Swapna Cinemas and Vyjayanthi Movies. He will be seen playing the role of Lieutenant Ram.

Also Read : Mammootty Is Free To Give Me Suggestions, Says CBI 5 Writer SN Swamy