    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mammootty Is Trying To Establish Personal Record Of Staying At Home, Reveals Son Dulquer Salmaan

      By
      |

      The quarantine period due to the Coronavirus pandemic has made many celebrities do something creative at home apart from their actual work. Actor Dulquer Salmaan has been enjoying gaming sessions at home. Recently, he had shared a photo of himself playing PUBG on his play station. He was looking quite notorious in the photo. But do you know what his actor-father Mammootty is doing at home?

      Well, recently in an interaction with students organized by a regional media website, Dulquer Salmaan revealed that his father Mammootty has not set foot outside his house for the past 150 days. The Bangalore Days actor said that Mammootty has taken it as a challenge to stay at home as much as he can.

      Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan

      The young actor also stated that Mammootty is trying to establish a personal record of staying at home and interestingly, he has touched 150 days mark so far. Dulquer also revealed that whenever he insists his dad to go for a drive, the Malayalam superstar replies that he wants to see how much longer he can stay indoors.

      While sharing interesting things about Mammootty, Dulquer said that his dad loves setting personal challenges and plans for himself. However, Dulquer Salmaan is very much unlike his dad and likes to get out of the house whenever he gets a chance. Well, it was indeed an interesting thing to know about Mammootty.

      Also Read : Dulquer Salmaan And Prithviraj Sukumaran Spend Time Together: Is A Multi-Starrer On Cards?

      On a related note, Dulquer Salmaan will next be seen in Malayalam film, Kurup. His last Tamil film, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (2020) did excellent business at the box office. Dulquer has also signed an untitled trilingual film with Hanu Raghavapudi, Swapna Cinemas and Vyjayanthi Movies. He will be seen playing the role of Lieutenant Ram.

      Also Read : Mammootty Is Free To Give Me Suggestions, Says CBI 5 Writer SN Swamy

      Read more about: dulquer salmaan mammootty
      Story first published: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 19:21 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 5, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X