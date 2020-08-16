Mammootty Posts Workout Selfies: Netizens Are In Love!

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is unarguably one of the most good-looking men of the Indian film industry. He is one of those very rare actors who aged like fine wine and look a million bucks on both the silver screen and real life. Mammootty is now winning the internet, with his new workout selfies.

The megastar, who is currently enjoying some quality time with his family in Kochi, recently posted two workout selfies on his official Instagram page. Mammootty, as always, looks just amazing in the new pictures, in his gym outfit are salt n pepper hairdo & beard, which are teamed up with thick-framed spectacles.

Both the Malayalam film industry members and netizens are equally going gaga over the new selfies of the megastar, which are going viral on social media now. Several popular faces from the film industry, including Unni Mukundan, Tovino Thomas, Rajisha Vijayan, Anu Sithara, and so on expressed their deep admiration for Mammootty in the comment section of his post.

Anoop Menon, Jayasurya, Sunny Wayne, and others shared the megastar's selfies in their respective social media pages. 'Selfie of a youngster badly wanting to enter films post covid ...directors please take note..another 30 years to rule the roost..love mamukka..' Anoop Menon captioned the post.

Coming to his acting career, Mammootty is expected to simultaneously shoot his highly anticipated projects Bilal and CBI 5, once the lockdown comes to an end. The megastar has a day of shoot left for his upcoming release One, which is a political thriller. The Priest, another Mammootty starrer which is currently under the post-production stage, is expected to hit the screens once the theaters reopen.

