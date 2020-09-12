Mammootty's ‘369' Car Collection Will Leave You Astonished; Read To Know Why!

Mammootty is known for his affinity towards automobiles and gadgets. The actor recently took to his social media handle to share the latest addition to his collection of swanky gadgets, a Canon EOS R5 camera with advanced AF programmed using deep learning artificial intelligence. Mammukka was seen flaunting the pricey camera he was longing for a long time and shared the happiness with his fans and followers that indeed took the internet by storm.

Meanwhile, this has shifted people's attention towards the actor's '369' car collection, which has now become the hot topic on the internet, leaving many astonished and a few confused. Well, let us tell you that the whopping triple-digit has nothing to do with the number of cars owned by Mammootty. Apparently, the actor has named his four-wheeler automobile collection as '369' garage.

If you go through any car owned by the Megastar, you will see the number plate marked with 369, making it unique from others. The auto-enthusiast has a luxurious collection including BMW E46 M3, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, Mini Cooper S, Jaguar XJ, Audi A7, Toyota Land Cruiser, Toyota Fortuner and others. Earlier, he has expressed his wish to own the first-ever produced Maruti 800.

It is to be noted that the actor also has a huge craze for bikes especially bullets. During an event, senior actor Mukesh had revealed that Mammootty drives bikes of the crew members on the location sets. Interestingly, Mammukka's actor-son Dulquer Salmaan has also an envious collection of luxurious cars.

Talking about Megastar's upcoming films, the actor will next be seen in political thriller One, directed by Santhosh Viswanath. He is also a part of Jofin T Chacko's mystery film The Priest and Ajay Vasudev's action-thriller Shylock.

