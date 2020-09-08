Mammootty's 69th Birthday: The Pictures Of The Bash Go Viral

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema recently celebrated his 69th birthday. Just like the previous years, the senior actor had a simple birthday celebration with his family members and a few close friends, this time as well. Interestingly, the pictures of Mammootty's birthday bash are now going viral on social media.

In the pictures, Mammootty is seen with his entire family, including mother Fatima, wife Sulfath, son Dulquer Salmaan, daughter-in-law Amaal Sufiya, grandchildren, and so on. This was the megastar's first birthday bash, at his new residence in Kochi. As always, Mammootty is looking a million bucks in all the birthday pictures.

Interestingly, the megastar's family had ordered a custom-made cake for his birthday, this time. The highly interesting cake, which was specially dedicated to Mammootty's new hobby, gardening, was specially designed by his daughter Surumi. After the birthday celebrations, the actor met his fans who had visited his residence to meet their idol.