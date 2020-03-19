Mammootty's Bilal In Trouble: What Is The Truth?

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is all set to play the celebrated character Bilal John Kurissinkal once again, in the upcoming movie Bilal. The project, which marks Mammootty's second collaboration with director-cinematographer Amal Neerad, is unarguably one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema right now.

Recently, it was rumoured that Bilal is now in trouble due to the clash between the production banners of the project and its prequel Big B. It was rumoured that the Mammootty starrer might not go on floors very soon, as Marakkar Films, the banner that produced Big B, has not given the permission for a sequel.