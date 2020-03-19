    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mammootty's Bilal In Trouble: What Is The Truth?

      By
      |

      Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is all set to play the celebrated character Bilal John Kurissinkal once again, in the upcoming movie Bilal. The project, which marks Mammootty's second collaboration with director-cinematographer Amal Neerad, is unarguably one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema right now.

      Recently, it was rumoured that Bilal is now in trouble due to the clash between the production banners of the project and its prequel Big B. It was rumoured that the Mammootty starrer might not go on floors very soon, as Marakkar Films, the banner that produced Big B, has not given the permission for a sequel.

      Mammoottys Bilal In Trouble: What Is The Truth?

      Read more about: mammootty bilal amal neerad
      Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 23:47 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 19, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X