Mammootty's Bilal Is Delayed; The Megastar To Join Hands With Amal Neerad For A New Project?

Bilal, the highly anticipated Mammootty starrer which is directed by Amal Neerad is reportedly delayed due to the COVID19 threat. Reportedly, the shooting of the Mammootty starrer will be resumed only after the world comes back to normalcy. However, the latest reports suggest, the megastar and director Amal Neerad are now planning to join hands for a new project, before resuming Bilal.

Yes, you read it right. According to the grapevine, the cinematographer-filmmaker has approached Mammootty to play the lead role in his next outing. The megastar, who is impressed with the idea, has reportedly given a green signal. If the reports are to be believed, the actor-director duo is planning to kickstart the project by the beginning of 2021.

The rumour mills also suggest that Mammootty is sporting his new ponytail-thick beard look for his character in the Amal Neerad project. However, there is no official confirmation on this report yet. If the rumours are to be true, the megastar and director Amal Neerad might announce their new collaboration in a couple of weeks.

Coming to Bilal, the Mammootty starrer which is a sequel to the actor-director duo's much-loved outing Big B, started rolling in March 2020. The filming of the project was put on hold after a few days into the shooting, due to the increasing coronavirus threat and national lockdown. The supporting cast, including Jaffer Idukki who plays the character Shamzu, had started shooting for Bilal, before lockdown.

In a recent interview, Mamta Mohandas, who plays the role of Bilal's sister-in-law Rimi in the movie had revealed an exciting update. The actress confirmed that a young star has been roped in to play the much-hyped character Abu John Kurissinkal in the movie. She also revealed that Bilal will start rolling only after the team gets permission to shoot in Fort Kochi.

