      Mammootty's CBI 5: SN Swamy Makes An Interesting Revelation!

      Mammootty is all set to play the popular character Sethurama Iyer once again, in the highly anticipated 5th installment of the CBI Series. The project, which has been tentatively titled as CBI 5, will start rolling as megastar's first project post lockdown. In a recent interview, scriptwriter SN Swamy made an interesting revelation about CBI 5.

      According to the veteran writer, the Mammootty starrer will be a totally new experience for the Malayalam cinema audiences. SN Swamy, who also revealed that CBI 5 is the result of three years of his hard work, assured that the climax of the movie will redefine the way future crime thrillers are made in Malayalam cinema. The scriptwriter is confident that the K Madhu directorial will kickstart a new wave in the industry.

      Mammoottys CBI 5: SN Swamy Makes An Interesting Revelation!

      As reported earlier, Mukesh and Saikumar, the senior actors who played pivotal roles in the previous parts will reprise their respective characters in CBI 5. Mukesh will once again play the character Chacko, a police constable-turned-CBI officer and loyal associate of Sethurama Iyer. Saikumar, on the other hand, appears as DySP Sathyadas, the son of Iyer's former rival DySP Devadas, played by the late actor Sukumaran.

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 23:47 [IST]
