      Mammootty's CBI 5: This Popular Banner To Make A Comeback With The K Madhu Directorial!

      Mammootty, the megastar is all set to play the highly popular character, CBI officer Sethurama Iyer once again, in the upcoming fifth installment of CBI Series. The movie, which has been tentatively titled as CBI 5, will mark Mammootty's yet another collaboration with the senior filmmaker K Madhu after a very long gap.

      As per the latest reports, the much awaited project will also mark the comeback of highly popular production banner Swargachitra. According to the sources close to the project, the Mammootty starrer is bankrolled by the senior producer Appachan, for his home banner Swargachitra. Thus, CBI 5 will mark Mammootty's collaboration with the production house after a long 16 years.

      The sources also confirmed that Renji Panicker, the popular actor-writer will play a pivotal character in the movie. If the reports are to be true, Renji Panicker is replacing the legendary actor Jagathi Sreekumar and is appearing as the new member of the CBI team headed by Mammootty's Sethurama Iyer.

