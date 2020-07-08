Mammootty's Kasaba To Get A Sequel: The Producer Drops A Major Hint!

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is totally busy with some promising projects in the pipeline. Interestingly, Mammootty is reportedly all set to play his much-talked character, CI Rajan Zachariah, once again on the silver screen. As per the latest reports, the megastar's 2016-released superhit movie Kasaba is all set to get a sequel soon.

Recently, producer Joby George who made a special post on the fourth anniversary of Kasaba, hinted that a sequel is on cards for the Nithin Renji Panicker starrer. The producer's post has totally excited the Mammootty fans, who are already waiting to watch the megastar in the role of CI Rajan Zachariah once again.

However, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold, as Kasaba had become a subject of controversy in 2017 after actress Parvathy Thiruvothu openly called out misogyny in the movie. In the open forum held at the 22nd edition of IFFK Thiruvananthapuram, Parvathy openly mentioned how disappointed she was to see Mammootty mouthing a derogatory comment against women.