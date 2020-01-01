Mammootty's Movie With Debut Director Jofin T Chacko Starts Rolling!

Mammootty is all set to team up with debut director Jofin T Chacko for a film, which will be one among the major releases of the actor in 2020. A whole lot of reports regarding this movie have been ruling the social media since the past few days. The Pooja ceremony of the film was held this morning. This yet-to-be-titled movie will be jointly produced by Anto Joseph & B Unnikrishnan. According to reports, Manju Warrier will play the leading lady in this movie. Actress Nikhila Vimal is also a part of the star cast.

B Unnikrishnan, who is one among the producers of this highly-awaited flick took to his social media pages to share a still taken during the Pooja ceremony. "Thank you, Mammukka for making the new year so very special. Anto and I jointly produce this one to be directed by Joffin T Chacko," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Debut film-maker Jofin T Chackoo too wrote a note on his Facebook page while sharing a picture of the film's clapboard. "The new year 2020 starts with a bang for me as my dream is on a roll. Ever so grateful to my HERO Mammukka, Antochettan and Unnikrishnan Sir, my family, my friends and my team. I am beginning my journey as a filmmaker here today. Seeking all your prayers and blessings.," the young film-maker has written.

Various reports have been doing the rounds regarding this film and it is being believed that the film will be a thriller. Reportedly, the film is expected to be one among the major releases of Mammootty in the first half of this year. Going by the reports, this upcoming film will be the Megastar's next release after One, which is expected to hit theatres during the summer season. Let us wait for the official updates to know more.