RUMOUR HAS IT! Mammootty's One Ditches Theatrical Release To Go The OTT Way?

One, the highly anticipated Mammootty starring political drama is one of those films which got the release dates canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. If the latest reports are to be believed, One might ditch the theatrical release to go the OTT way, as the national lockdown has been extended again.

According to the reports published by the Mammootty fans online club, the makers of the political thriller are actively considering the possibilities of an OTT release. The sources suggest that the team is already in talks with some of the leading OTT platforms in the country. If the rumours are true, an official announcement regarding the online release of One might be made in a couple of days.

The Santhosh Viswanath directorial, which features Mammootty in the role of the Kerala Cheif Minister, was originally slated to be released for Vishu 2020. However, the release was cancelled after the authorities decided to shut down the theaters as a part of the mission to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Even after the lockdown comes to an end, the movie theaters across the globe will remain shut for a few more months. In that case, the film producers might not have an option other than releasing their projects through the available OTT platforms. However, this movement has not gone well with the theaters association, which has decided to ban all the future films of the producers who opt for online release.

Coming back to One, the political thriller marks Mammootty's first collaboration with the National award-winning scriptwriter duo, Bobby-Sanjay. Joju George, Murali Gopy, Sreenivasan, Balachandra Menon, Ranjith, Mamukoya, Salim Kumar, Suresh Krishna, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Sudev Nair, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Nimisha Sajayan, Gayathri Arun, debutante Ishaani Krishna, and so on essay the supporting roles in the movie, which is produced by Ichais Productions.

