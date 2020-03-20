Mammootty's One: Here Is A New Update!

Mammootty is all set to essay the Chief Minister of Kerala in the upcoming political thriller One. The movie, which marks the megastar's first collaboration with the young filmmaker Santhosh Viswanath, was initially supposed to hit the theatres in April 2020 as a Vishu special release.

But, as per the latest reports, the Mammootty starrer might not get released for Vishu. And no, it is not because of the March releases that have been pushed to April. If the rumours are to be believed, the release of One has been pushed due to the issues related to the distribution of the project.

According to the rumour mills, Anto Joseph Film Company, the banner which was originally supposed to distribute the Mammootty starrer has now decided to not associate with the project. The renowned banner disclosed due to undisclosed reasons. Meanwhile, a few other leading banners have shown interest in distributing the project. However, the final decision is yet to be made.

One, which is said to be a complete political thriller that depicts the clash of different political ideologies and the duties of an ideal Chief Minister. Mammootty is playing the role of Kadakkal Chandran, the senior politician who gets appointed as the Chief Minister of Kerala under a sensitive circumstance in the Santhosh Viswanath directorial.

Bobby-Sanjay, the National award-winning scenarist duo has penned the movie, thus marking their first collaboration with lead actor Mammootty and director Santhosh Viswanath.

The Mammootty starrer features an extensive star cast including Joju George, Murali Gopy, Sreenivasan, Balachandra Menon, Ranjith, Mamukoya, Salim Kumar, Suresh Krishna, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Sudev Nair, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Nimisha Sajayan, Gayathri Arun, debutante Ishaani Krishna, and so on. One is produced by Sreelakshmi R, under the banner Ichais Productions. The makers are expected to reveal the release date of the project very soon.