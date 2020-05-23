CONFIRMED: Mammootty's One Is Not Getting A Digital Release!

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema will be next seen in One, the upcoming political thriller. Recently it was rumoured that the movie, which is directed by Santhosh Viswanath will get a digital release soon, amidst the lockdown. However, the makers of the Mammootty starrer have now put an end to the rumours.

Recently, the makers of One confirmed that the movie is not getting a digital release. According to the team, the Mammootty starrer is a very ambitious project for them and has the potential to win over both the audiences and critics. Thus, the direct digital release is not even an option for the makers of One, who are planning a grand theatrical release for the project once the lockdown ends.

The reports came out as a great relief for both the Mammootty fans and cine-goers, who are totally excited to watch the megastar in the role of the Kerala Cheif Minister on the silver screen. However, the team is in no hurry to release the political thriller and will finalise the release date only after the lockdown ends.

To the uninitiated, One will mark Mammootty's first collaboration with the young filmmaker Santhosh Viswanath and National award-winning scriptwriters Bobby-Sanjay. It is the second directorial outing of Santhosh Viswanath, who made his directorial debut with the highly acclaimed spoof comedy movie Chirakondinja Kinavukal, which featured Kunchacko Boban and Rima Kallingal in the lead roles.

Coming back to One, the Mammootty starrer features an extensive star cast including Joju George, Murali Gopy, Sreenivasan, Balachandra Menon, Ranjith, Mamukoya, Salim Kumar, Suresh Krishna, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Sudev Nair, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Nimisha Sajayan, Gayathri Arun, debutante Ishaani Krishna, and so on. The project is produced by Sreelakshmi R, under the banner Ichais Productions.

