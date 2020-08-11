    For Quick Alerts
      Mammootty's One Is Not Getting An OTT Release, Confirms Director Santhosh Viswanath

      Mammootty, the megastar will be next seen in the highly anticipated upcoming political drama, One. The highly anticipated project has been making headlines lately after the rumours regarding its OTT release started doing rounds. The rumour mills have been suggesting that the Mammootty starrer will soon get a direct OTT release on Netflix.

      However, director Santhosh Viswanath has now put an end to the rumours. In a recent interview given to a popular Malayalam daily, the young filmmaker confirmed that One will definitely get a theatrical release. He also added that OTT release is not even an option for the Mammootty starrer, as the entire team is waiting for the release.

      According to the director, 2 days shooting of One is still pending. But that is not the reason for avoiding the direct OTT release. The Mammootty starrer is a film that deserves to be watched on the silver screen. The producer of the movie is also in complete support of the theatrical release. So, the team is now patiently waiting for the theaters to re-open.

      However, Santhosh Viswanath has not reacted to the reports that suggest Netflix has bagged the streaming rights of the Mammootty starrer. But, the director's confirmation has come out as a great relief for both the Mammootty fans and cine-goers, who have been waiting for the movie to release in the theaters.

      Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 23:01 [IST]
