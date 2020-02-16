    For Quick Alerts
      Mammootty's One: Joju George & Murali Gopy's First Looks Are Out!

      One, the political thriller which features megastar Mammootty in the lead role is one of the most anticipated Vishu special releases of the year. Mammootty is appearing as the Chief Minister of Kerala for the first time in the movie, which is directed by Santhosh Viswanath. The megastar recently revealed the much-awaited first looks of Joju George and Murali Gopy from One, through social media platforms.

      Joju George, who appears as the Party Secretary in the movie, is seen in a colour khadar shirt, with a thick mustache-beard look and a different hairdo. Murali Gopy, who essays the role of the Opposition Leader in One, is sporting a clean-shaven look and a white khadar shirt.

      From the recent poster, it is evident that One is an out-and-out political thriller that revolves around the clash of different ideologies and the duties of an ideal Chief Minister. Mammootty is appearing in the role of Kadakkal Chandran, the senior politician who gets appointed as the Chief Minister of Kerala under a sensitive circumstance.

