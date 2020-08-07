Mammootty's One: Netflix Bags The Streaming Rights Of The Political Thriller!

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is all set to play a politician once again, in the highly anticipated upcoming project One. The political thriller had grabbed the attention of the Malayalam cinema audiences with its two highly impressive teasers. Now, the latest reports suggest that the streaming rights of the Mammootty starrer have been sold.

According to the recent updates, the OTT giant Netflix has bagged the streaming rights of One. Interestingly, the streaming rights are sold, even much before the shooting of the movie is completed. However, there is no official word on this report yet. The makers of One are expected to officially announce the news very soon, along with a new update on the movie.

The Mammootty starrer was earlier rumoured to be getting a direct OTT release, as the theaters might not reopen anytime soon. However, the makers rubbished the reports later and confirmed that One will get a theatrical release. The team also stated that it is an ambitious project for them, and the Mammootty starrer has the potential to win over both the audiences and critics.

As reported earlier, a major portion of One, which involves lead actor Mammootty and a big crowd still remains to be filmed. The reports suggest that this is one of the most important sequences in the film, which makes it impossible for the team to do without it. Santhosh Viswanath, the director are planning to shoot the sequence only after things are back to normal, and authorities permit to shoot with a large crowd.

One, which is scripted by Bobby-Sanjay duo, features Joju George, Murali Gopy, Sreenivasan, Balachandra Menon, Ranjith, Mamukoya, Salim Kumar, Suresh Krishna, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Sudev Nair, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Nimisha Sajayan, Gayathri Arun, debutante Ishaani Krishna, and so on. The Mammootty starrer is produced by Ichais Productions and distributed by Anto Joseph Film Company.

