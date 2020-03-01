Mammootty's One: The New Star-Studded Poster Goes Viral!

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is appearing in the role of a politician once again, in the upcoming political thriller One. The senior actor is appearing as a Chief Minister for the first time in Malayalam in the project, which is directed by Santhosh Viswanath. Recently, Mammootty revealed a new star-studded poster of One.

The new poster, which hints that One is an intense political thriller, was released through the official social media pages of lead actor Mammootty. Along with the megastar, Madhu, Balachandra Menon, Siddique, Salim Kumar, director Ranjith, and Mathew Thomas, who essay the supporting roles in the movie, are featured in the new poster.

The netizens are totally impressed with the new poster of the Mammootty starrer, which is already going viral on social media platforms. The political thriller is scripted by the National award-winning scenarist duo Bobby-Sanjay, thus marking their first-ever collaboration with the megastar and director Santhosh Viswanath.

One reportedly revolves around the clash of different political ideologies and the duties of an ideal Chief Minister. Mammootty is playing the role of Kadakkal Chandran, the senior politician who gets appointed as the Chief Minister of Kerala under a sensitive circumstance.

Reportedly, the political thriller is the first-ever Malayalam movie to be shot at the Kerala Legislative Assembly. Interestingly, major portions of the Mammootty project has been shot inside the Kerala Legislative Assembly old complex.

Along with Mammootty, One will feature an extensive star cast including Joju George, Murali Gopy, Sreenivasan, Balachandra Menon, Ranjith, Mamukoya, Salim Kumar, Suresh Krishna, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Sudev Nair, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Nimisha Sajayan, Gayathri Arun, debutante Ishaani Krishna, and so on. The movie, which is produced by Ichais Productions and distributed by Anto Joseph Film Company is slated to hit the theatres by the first week of April.