Mammootty's One: The Official Teaser Is On The Way

Mammootty, the megastar recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming project One. The movie, which is directed by Santhosh Viswanath, features the megastar in the role of Kadakkal Chandran, the Chief Minister of Kerala. The official first look poster of the project which was revealed recently had taken social media by storm.

If the reports are to be believed, the makers are now planning to release the much-awaited official teaser of One, very soon. The team has also announced a special contest as part of the trailer launch event of the movie, which is expected to happen by the beginning of March.

The audiences have to write a small note about the one change they would like to bring if they get to be the Chief Minister of Kerala someday. The five lucky winners who will be selected by the makers of One will get an opportunity to attend the trailer launch event of the movie with Mammootty, as the chief guests.