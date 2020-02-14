Mammootty's One: The Official Teaser Is On The Way

Mammootty, the megastar recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming project One. If the reports are to be believed, the much-awaited official teaser of the movie will be out very soon. According to the sources close to the project, the team is currently planning to release a new poster of One, along with an important announcement, very soon.
