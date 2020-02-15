Mammootty's One: The Official Teaser Is On The Way

Mammootty, the megastar recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming project One. The movie, which is directed by Santhosh Viswanath, features the megastar in the role of Kadakkal Chandran, the Chief Minister of Kerala. The official first look poster of the project which was revealed recently had taken social media by storm.

If the reports are to be believed, the makers are now planning to release the much-awaited official teaser of One, very soon. The official trailer, on the other hand, will be launched in a grand event that will be held in Kochi. The team has also announced a special contest as part of the trailer launch event, which is expected to happen by the beginning of March.

The audiences have to write a small note about the one change they would like to bring if they get a chance to be the Chief Minister of Kerala someday. The five lucky winners who will be selected by the makers of One will get an opportunity to attend the trailer launch event with Mammootty, as the chief guests.

According to the sources close to the project, One will hit the theatres by the first or second weekend of April, as Mammootty's Vishu special release. If the reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to officially announce the actual release date of the Mammootty starrer at the trailer launch event.

One, which is penned by the National award-winning scriptwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay, has set a new record, by becoming the first-ever Malayalam movie to be shot at the Kerala Legislative Assembly. Interestingly, major portions of the Mammootty project has been shot inside the Kerala Legislative Assembly old complex.

Along with Mammootty, One will feature an extensive star cast including Joju George, Murali Gopy, Sreenivasan, Balachandra Menon, Ranjith, Mamukoya, Salim Kumar, Suresh Krishna, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Sudev Nair, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Nimisha Sajayan, Gayathri Arun, debutante Ishaani Krishna, and so on. The movie is produced by Ichais Productions and distributed by Anto Joseph Film Company.