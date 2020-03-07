Mammootty's One: The Second Official Teaser To Be Out Soon

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is all set to turn politician once again, for the upcoming movie One. The project is directed by Santhosh Viswanath, the Chirakodinja Kinavukal fame director. As per the latest updates, the second official teaser of One, which is an out-and-out political thriller, will be revealed soon.

The makers revealed the exciting news through the official social media pages of the political thriller, recently. According to the latest updates, the second official teaser of One will be released through the social media handles of its lead actor Mammootty on March 7, Saturday, at 5 PM.

The first official teaser of the Santhosh Viswanath directorial, which introduced Mammootty's character Kadakkal Chandran, the Chief Minister of Kerala, had taken the social media by storm. If the reports are to be believed, the second teaser of One, which is slated to be released during the occasion of the International Women's Day, has something very special in store for the audiences.

One is touted to be a complete political thriller that revolves around the clash of different political ideologies and discusses the duties of an ideal Chief Minister. Mammootty is playing the role of Kadakkal Chandran, the senior politician who gets appointed as the Chief Minister of Kerala under a sensitive circumstance in the movie.

The political thriller is penned by the National award-winning scenarist duo Bobby-Sanjay. The highly popular scriptwriters are joining hands with both the lead actor Mammootty and director Santhosh Viswanath, for the first time in their careers.

One features an extensive star cast including Joju George, Murali Gopy, Sreenivasan, Balachandra Menon, Ranjith, Mamukoya, Salim Kumar, Suresh Krishna, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Sudev Nair, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Nimisha Sajayan, Gayathri Arun, debutante Ishaani Krishna, and so on. The political thriller is slated to hit the theatres by the first week of April as Mammootty's Vishu special release.