      Mammootty's One To Not Release For Vishu?

      Mammootty is all set to essay the Chief Minister of Kerala in the upcoming political thriller One. The movie, which marks the megastar's first collaboration with the young filmmaker Santhosh Viswanath, was initially supposed to hit the theatres in April 2020 as a Vishu special release.

      But, as per the latest reports, the Mammootty starrer might not get released for Vishu. And no, it is not because of the March releases that have been pushed to April. If the rumours are to be believed, the release of One has been pushed due to the issues related to the distribution of the project.

      According to the rumour mills, Anto Joseph Film Company, the banner which was originally supposed to distribute the Mammootty starrer has now decided to not associate with the project. The renowned banner disclosed due to undisclosed reasons. Meanwhile, a few other leading banners have shown interest in distributing the project. However, the final decision is yet to be made.

