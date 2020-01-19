Mammootty's The Priest: Here's Everything You Want To Know!

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is all set to play the role of a priest for the first time in his career, in the upcoming movie which has been titled as The Priest. The movie, which is said to be an out-and-out thriller, marks the megastar's first-ever onscreen collaboration with Manju Warrier.

The Priest is directed by newcomer Jofin T Chacko, the former directorial assistant of hitmaker Jis Joy. According to the sources close to the project, lead actor Mammootty is extremely excited about the project and immediately said yes when he was approached to play the central character in the movie.

Manju Warrier, the lady superstar is not appearing as the female lead opposite Mammootty in The Priest. Instead, the talented actress is appearing in a pivotal role in the project. Along with Mammootty and Manju Warrier, popular young actress Nikhila Vimal has been roped in to play a key role in the project.

The Priest will also feature including Saniya Iyappan, Sreenath Bhasi, and Kaithi fame child artist Baby Monica in the pivotal roles. The rest of the star cast includes several renowned faces of Malayalam cinema, including Jagadeesh, Ramesh Pisharody, Madhupal, Dinesh Panicker, Sivadas Kannur, Naseer Sankranthi, Tony Luke, Karikku fame Ameya Mathew, etc.

The Mammootty starrer is jointly written by Deepu Pradeep and Shyam Menon, who has earlier co-written several popular films including the Jayasurya-Anoop Menon starrer Cocktail. Akhil George, the Iblis fame cinematographer has been roped in as the director of photography. The editing is handled by Shameer Mohammed.

The Priest is jointly produced by Anto Joseph, filmmaker B Unnikrishnan, and VN Babu, under the banners Anto Joseph Film Company and RD Illuminations. The Jofin T Chacko directorial is expected to hit the theatres by April 2020 as Mammootty's third release for the year.