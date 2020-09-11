Mammootty's The Priest: Manju Warrier To Resume The Shooting Soon!

The Priest, the upcoming horror thriller marks the first onscreen collaboration of the megastar Mammootty and lady superstar Manju Warrier. As reported earlier, Mammootty has already wrapped up the shooting for his portions in the Jofin T Chacko directorial. As per the latest reports, leading lady Manju is all now all set to resume the shooting for the movie soon.

According to the sources close to the project, Manju Warrier will start shooting for her pending portions in The Priest, by the end of September 2020. The next schedule will be completely shot at Vagamon, Kerala, once the permissions are granted by the authorities. An official announcement on the same is expected to be made soon.

As reported earlier, Mammootty is appearing in the role of a priest, for the first time in his 4-decades-long acting career, in The Priest. Manju Warrier is not appearing as the female lead opposite the megastar but is playing a pivotal role in the movie. However, nothing much has been revealed about Manju's character in the movie.

Nikhila Vimal, the popular young actress key role in the project. The Priest will also feature including Saniya Iyappan and Kaithi fame child artist Baby Monica in the pivotal roles. The rest of the star cast includes several renowned faces of Malayalam cinema, including Jagadeesh, Ramesh Pisharody, Madhupal, Dinesh Panicker, Sivadas Kannur, Naseer Sankranthi, Tony Luke, Karikku fame Ameya Mathew, and so on.

The Priest is jointly penned by Cocktail fame Shyam Menon and Deepu Pradeep. Akhil George is the director of photography. Rahul Raj composes the songs and original score. Shameer Mohammed handles the editing. The Mammootty starrer is jointly produced by filmmaker B Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph.

