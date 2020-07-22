    For Quick Alerts
      Mammootty's The Priest: Sreenath Bhasi Quits The Project!

      Mammootty, the megastar is all set to play a priest for the first time in his career, in the upcoming movie The Priest. If the latest reports are to be true, Sreenath Bhasi, the young actor who was supposed to play a pivotal role in The Priest, has quit the project.

      According to the sources close to the Mammootty starrer, Sreenath Bhasi has shot a small percent of his scenes in the movie before the lockdown started. But, The Priest is now delayed due to the coronavirus threat. Reportedly, Sreenath will not be able to rejoin the project even after the lockdown ends, as he will be busy with his other commitments. Thus, the actor had to opt-out from the Mammootty starrer.

      However, both Sreenath Bhasi and the makers of The Priest have not officially confirmed these reports yet. As per the updates, some popular young actors of the Malayalam film industry are already in talks with the makers to replace Sreenath Bhasi in the Mammootty starrer. An official announcement is expected to be made soon.

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 23:32 [IST]
