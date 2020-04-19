The Priest: Mammootty Wrapped Up His Portions Before The All India Lockdown!

Mammootty, the megastar is unarguably the busiest actor of the contemporary Malayalam cinema. As reported earlier, Mammootty is all set to have a busy year ahead, with some highly promising projects lining up. The megastar is essaying the role of a priest for the first time in his career in the upcoming movie, The Priest.

According to the latest reports, Mammootty has already wrapped up his portions for the highly anticipated movie. The sources close to the project suggest that the megastar finished the shooting for The Priest before the all India lockdown. The team is now planning to complete the leftover portions immediately after the lockdown ends.

Manju Warrier, the leading lady of the project is yet to finish her portions. If the reports are to be true, the makers are planning to shoot the leftover portions of the actress in Kuttikkanam, Idukki once the lockdown comes to an end. The Priest will mark Manju Warrier's first onscreen collaboration with Mammootty.

The Priest is directed by newcomer Jofin T Chacko, the former directorial assistant of hitmaker Jis Joy. The Mammootty starrer is jointly written by Deepu Pradeep and Shyam Menon, who has earlier co-written several popular films including the Jayasurya-Anoop Menon starrer Cocktail.

Nikhila Vimal, the popular young actress is appearing in a pivotal role in the movie. The Priest features an extensive star cast, including Saniya Iyappan, Sreenath Bhasi, Kaithi fame child artist Baby Monica, Jagadeesh, Ramesh Pisharody, Madhupal, Dinesh Panicker, Sivadas Kannur, Naseer Sankranthi, Tony Luke, Karikku fame Ameya Mathew, and so on in the supporting roles.

Akhil George, the Iblis fame cinematographer has been roped in as the director of photography. The editing is handled by Shameer Mohammed. The Priest is jointly produced by Anto Joseph, filmmaker B Unnikrishnan, and VN Babu, under the banners Anto Joseph Film Company and RD Illuminations.

