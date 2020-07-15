Mammootty's The Priest: The Team Makes A Major Announcement!

The Priest, the highly anticipated upcoming Mammootty starrer is nearing the final stage of its production. The Mammootty starrer has been making headlines recently, after a set of new posters started doing rounds in social media. However, the makers of The Priest has now made an important regarding the new poster.

In the recent social media post, the team members revealed that all these new posters are fanmade. The makers have also confirmed that the second official poster and all official updates of The Priest will be revealed by the leading man Mammootty himself, through his official social media pages. However, the new revelation of The Priest team has put an end to the confusion regarding the new posters.

The movie, which is said to be an out-and-out horror thriller, marks Mammootty's first-ever onscreen collaboration with Manju Warrier. However, Manju is not appearing as the female lead opposite the megastar in the movie, as his character doesn't have a romantic track in the film. Instead, the talented actress is playing a pivotal character.

Nikhila Vimal, the popular young actress key role in the project. The Priest will also feature including Saniya Iyappan, Sreenath Bhasi, and Kaithi fame child artist Baby Monica in the pivotal roles. The rest of the star cast includes several renowned faces of Malayalam cinema, including Jagadeesh, Ramesh Pisharody, Madhupal, Dinesh Panicker, Sivadas Kannur, Naseer Sankranthi, Tony Luke, Karikku fame Ameya Mathew, etc.