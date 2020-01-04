    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mammootty's Shylock & Mohanlal's Big Brother To Lock Horns At The Box Office!

      By
      |

      Malayalam cinema is reportedly all set to witness the clash between the biggest stars of the industry at the box office, this January. Shylock, the Mammootty starring mass entertainer, and Big Brother, the Mohanlal starring action thriller, are reportedly all set to lock horns at the box office this month.

      If things fall in place, Mohanlal's Big Brother, which is directed by Siddique is will hit the theatres on January 16, Thursday. Shylock, the Mammootty starrer which is helmed by Ajai Vasudev has been slated to be released on January 23, Thursday. So, the Big M projects will clash on the box office, even though they are not releasing on the same day.

      According to the reports, both Shylock and Big Brother are expected to have massive releases, with a record number of screens both in Kerala and outside Kerala. It has been confirmed that the Mohanlal movie has already set a new record with the number of releasing centers overseas. The Mammootty starrer, on the other hand, is gearing up for a massive release at the centers in all major Indian cities.

      Shylock V/s Big Brother At The Box Office | Mammoottys Shylock And Mohanlals Big Brother To Clash At The Box Office

      Shylock, which is said to be an out-and-out mass entertainer, marks Mammootty's third collaboration with director Ajai Vasudev. The movie features the megastar in the role of a ruthless moneylender. Rajkiran, the senior Tamil actor essays a pivotal role in the project which features popular actress Meena as the female lead. Shylock is produced by Goodwill Entertainments.

      Big Brother, which is touted to be an action-thriller that is narrated in the backdrop of a family story, marks the third collaboration of Mohanlal and director Siddique. The project marks the Malayalam debut of popular Bollywood actor-director Arbaaz Khan. Newcomers Mirnaa Menon, Shilpa Ajayan, and Honey Rose appear as the female leads in the project, which is scripted by Siddique himself.

      Also Read:

      Actress Abduction Case: Dileep's Discharge Petition Is Rejected By The Court!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue