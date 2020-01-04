Mammootty's Shylock & Mohanlal's Big Brother To Lock Horns At The Box Office!

Malayalam cinema is reportedly all set to witness the clash between the biggest stars of the industry at the box office, this January. Shylock, the Mammootty starring mass entertainer, and Big Brother, the Mohanlal starring action thriller, are reportedly all set to lock horns at the box office this month.

If things fall in place, Mohanlal's Big Brother, which is directed by Siddique is will hit the theatres on January 16, Thursday. Shylock, the Mammootty starrer which is helmed by Ajai Vasudev has been slated to be released on January 23, Thursday. So, the Big M projects will clash on the box office, even though they are not releasing on the same day.

According to the reports, both Shylock and Big Brother are expected to have massive releases, with a record number of screens both in Kerala and outside Kerala. It has been confirmed that the Mohanlal movie has already set a new record with the number of releasing centers overseas. The Mammootty starrer, on the other hand, is gearing up for a massive release at the centers in all major Indian cities.

Shylock, which is said to be an out-and-out mass entertainer, marks Mammootty's third collaboration with director Ajai Vasudev. The movie features the megastar in the role of a ruthless moneylender. Rajkiran, the senior Tamil actor essays a pivotal role in the project which features popular actress Meena as the female lead. Shylock is produced by Goodwill Entertainments.

Big Brother, which is touted to be an action-thriller that is narrated in the backdrop of a family story, marks the third collaboration of Mohanlal and director Siddique. The project marks the Malayalam debut of popular Bollywood actor-director Arbaaz Khan. Newcomers Mirnaa Menon, Shilpa Ajayan, and Honey Rose appear as the female leads in the project, which is scripted by Siddique himself.

Also Read:

Actress Abduction Case: Dileep's Discharge Petition Is Rejected By The Court!