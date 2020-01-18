Mammootty's Shylock: Bar Song Video Is Out!

Shylock, the highly anticipated upcoming Mammootty starrer is all set to hit the theatres very soon. Recently, the team released the audio of the Mammootty starrer at the grand audio launch event which was held in Dubai. The megastar also revealed the much-awaited first video song, the 'Bar song' from the movie through his official social media pages.

The 'Bar Song' video, which has a duration of 4.06 minutes has been helmed as a true tribute to Mammootty, the megastar. The fast number introduces the audiences to the character played by the megastar, a fun-loving moneylender. Mammootty's energetic screen presence is undoubtedly the biggest highlight of the song.

Interestingly, the 'Bar Song' has already taken the social media by storms and crossed 2 Lakhs views on YouTube within the first 90 minutes of its release. The fast number is composed by National award winner Gopi Sundar and penned by Viveka. Swetha Ashok, Narayani Gopan, and Nanda J Devan, the Zee SaReGaMaPa fame singers have lent voices to the song.

Shylock had recently finished the censor board formalities. Reportedly, the Mammootty starrer has bagged a U/A certificate from the censor board and has a total runtime of 130 minutes. The mass entertainer marks the third collaboration of Mammootty and director Ajai Vasudev, after the great successes of Rajadhi Raja and Masterpiece.

Rajkiran, the senior Tamil actor essays a key role in Shylock, which features Meena as the female lead. If the reports are to be believed, Mammootty is playing a very different role, which has negative shades in the movie. The megastar in appearing in two different get-ups in Shylock, which revolves around the two contrasting stages of the life of his character.

The Mammootty starrer is jointly scripted by Aneesh Hameed and Bibin Mohan. Siddique, Baiju Santhosh, John Vijay, Hareesh Kanaran, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, etc., essay the supporting roles in the movie.