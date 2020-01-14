Mammootty's Shylock Completes Censor Board Formalities!

Shylock, the Mammootty starring mass entertainer is gearing up for a grand release. According to the latest reports, Shylock has successfully completed the censor board formalities. Recently, the makers confirmed that the censorship of Mammootty starrer which is directed by Ajai Vasudev has been completed, through the official social media pages of the movie.

Reportedly, Shylock has bagged a U/A certificate from the censor board. The makers have also revealed that the Mammootty starrer has a total runtime of 130 minutes. Shylock marks the third collaboration of Mammootty and director Ajai Vasudev, after the great successes of Rajadhi Raja and Masterpiece.

If the reports are to be believed, Mammootty is playing a very different role, which has negative shades in the movie. The megastar in appearing in two different get-ups in Shylock, which revolves around the two contrasting stages of the life of his character. During the launch of the project, Mammootty himself had revealed that he is playing the antagonist in Shylock.

According to the megastar, Rajkiran, the senior Tamil actor is the protagonist of Shylock. Raj Kiran is sharing the screen with Mammootty for the first time in his career, in the Ajai Vasudev directorial. Meena, the popular actress is appearing as the female lead in the project. The actress has earlier shared the screen with Mammootty in several popular films.

The mass entertainer is jointly scripted by Aneesh Hameed and Bibin Mohan. Siddique, Baiju Santhosh, John Vijay, Hareesh Kanaran, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, etc., essay the supporting roles in the movie.

Renadive, the former associate of Amal Neerad, handles the cinematography. National award winner Gopi Sundar composes the songs and background score. Riyas K Badhar handles the editing. Shylock, which is produced by the popular banner Goodwill Entertainments, is slated to hit the theatres on January 23, Thursday.

